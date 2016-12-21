Ooredoo Algeria, Nokia achieve 1.2Tbp...

Ooredoo Algeria, Nokia achieve 1.2Tbps in fibre-optic trials

Ooredoo Algeria and equipment vendor Nokia have successfully achieved transmission speeds of 1.2Tbps over optical fibre in what they claim was 'Africa's first field trial' of Nokia's optical communications technology. The test was conducted between the cities of Algiers and Ain Defla, over a distance exceeding 200km.

