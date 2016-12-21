Lawyer: Algerian journalist on hunger...

Lawyer: Algerian journalist on hunger strike dies

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Daily Herald

A lawyer says an Algerian journalist on a hunger strike to protest a two-year sentence for offending President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died in a hospital in the capital. Journalist Mohamed Tamalt died Sunday after falling into a coma following months of a hunger strike, his lawyer Amine Sidhoum told The Associated Press.

