In Algeria, refugees are building houses out of trash

TINDOUF, ALGERIAa S-a SAs the sun rises on the Sahara desert, Tatah Lehbib begins his 2.8-mile walk to the garbage landfill just outside of the Sahrawi refugee camp, where he finds the long-sought treasure to help his people endure living in one of the most inexorable places on Earth: plastic bottles. Across five separate camps, about 160,000 Sahrawi refugees live here in southwestern Algeria, depending on international humanitarian aid while waiting to return home to an area located in Morocco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.