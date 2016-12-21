Hundreds bury Algerian journalist who died on hunger strike
" Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of a freelance journalist in Algeria who died during a months-long hunger strike protesting his prison sentence for insulting President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. As Mohamed Tamalt's coffin was lowered into a grave on Monday, some decried the north African nation's restrictive media laws.
