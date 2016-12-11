.com | Algerian blogger jailed over F...

.com | Algerian blogger jailed over Facebook poem dies

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: News24

A British-Algerian journalist died on Sunday after having staged a hunger strike to protest a two-year jail term for offending Algeria's president in a poem posted online, his lawyer said. "I can confirm the death of the journalist Mohamed Tamalt in Bab el-Oued hospital after a hunger strike of more than three months and a three-month coma" that followed, Amine Sidhoum said on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,387

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC