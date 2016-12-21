Castro lived true to his cause as a r...

Castro lived true to his cause as a revolutionary

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: Iol.co.za

A photograph of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro is seen during a tribute ceremony following the announcement of the death of the revolutionary leader in La Paz, Bolivia, last weekend. Picture: David Mercado/Reuters For those who understand what it means to struggle for a just cause, Fidel Castro remains the greatest revolutionary, writes Shannon Ebrahim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,657 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,356

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC