Arrest made in Spokane Valley missing person case; now being investigated as homicide

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Spokane County Major Crimes Detectives say they have cracked a missing person case that's been active for more than a year Wednesday afternoon. Detectives say an arrest has been made in the Bret Snow case and that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Chicago, IL

