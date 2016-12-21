Algeria's Sonatrach to Boost Output 20% as New Projects Start Up

Algeria's state energy producer Sonatrach Group plans to increase output of natural gas and crude oil by 20 percent in the next four years as new projects start up, Salah Mekmouche, the company's vice president of exploration and production, said. Sonatrach will bring on stream Tiguentourine, In Salah and Timimoune natural gas projects as well as oil wells of the Berkine basin, after spending $9 billion a year on exploration and development projects since 2015, Mekmouche said in an interview at the company's Rhourde Nouss gas field northeast of Algiers.

