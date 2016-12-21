Algeria Travel Warning
The Department of State continues to warn U.S. citizens against travel to remote areas in southern and eastern Algeria, as well as isolated parts of the Kabylie region, due to a high threat of terrorist attacks and kidnapping. Washington DC - infoZine - This replaces the Travel Warning for Algeria dated March, 1 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m...
|Aug '16
|Mahmood
|3
|Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16)
|May '16
|amc
|1
|First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07)
|May '15
|Nooooooo
|13
|In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jinxi
|1
|Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|tom_
|21
|mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10)
|Feb '15
|Hammadi Mohamed A...
|45
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC