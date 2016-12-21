Algeria Travel Warning

Algeria Travel Warning

The Department of State continues to warn U.S. citizens against travel to remote areas in southern and eastern Algeria, as well as isolated parts of the Kabylie region, due to a high threat of terrorist attacks and kidnapping. Washington DC - infoZine - This replaces the Travel Warning for Algeria dated March, 1 2016.

