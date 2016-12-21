Algeria: Finance Act 2017 Provides for Several Tax Hikes
The Finance Act 2017, signed Wednesday by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, provides for an increase in several taxes and stamp duties with a view to partially offset the drop in budgeted oil revenues. In fact, the Finance Act 2017 provides for an increase in the Value added tax , up from 17% to 19% for the normal rate and 7% to 9% for the reduced rate.
