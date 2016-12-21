'AH!' ha! Egyptian movie wins Best Short Film award at Delhi Intl Film Festival

Best Short Film Award held by Egyptian director Mohanad Diab, winner of the award at Delhi International Film Festival on 10 December, 2016 Egyptian short film "AH!" won the Best Short Film Award at the 5th Delhi International Film Festival, India, an event that took place between 3 and 9 December. The film was the only Egyptian entry in the festival where numerous films compete, including several from other Arab countries such a Morocco, Syria, Palestine, Jordon, Lebanon, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Tunisia.

