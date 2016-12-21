'AH!' ha! Egyptian movie wins Best Sh...

'AH!' ha! Egyptian movie wins Best Short Film award at Delhi Intl Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Al Bawaba

Best Short Film Award held by Egyptian director Mohanad Diab, winner of the award at Delhi International Film Festival on 10 December, 2016 Egyptian short film "AH!" won the Best Short Film Award at the 5th Delhi International Film Festival, India, an event that took place between 3 and 9 December. The film was the only Egyptian entry in the festival where numerous films compete, including several from other Arab countries such a Morocco, Syria, Palestine, Jordon, Lebanon, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Tunisia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,657 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC