A very unlikely white Christmas! Villagers stunned as snow falls in the Sahara for the first time in 37 YEARS This might not be the first place you'd expect to find a festive snowy scene, but incredible images show the Sahara desert looking particularly chilly. It is just the second time in living memory that snow has fallen, with the last occasion being in February 1979.

