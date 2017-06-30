TAP starts land exit process in Albania

TAP starts land exit process in Albania

Saturday Jul 1

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline commenced the formal land exit process of the temporary leased land for the construction of the pipeline in June 2017, read a message on the website of TAP AG consortium. To date, more than 420 parcels have been returned to the landowners and land exit agreements have been signed, according to the message.

Chicago, IL

