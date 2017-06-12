Worcester makes its debut for a Make ...

Worcester makes its debut for a Make Music Daya on Wednesday Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From Tirana, Albania, to Adelaide, Australia; Warsaw, Poland, to Juba, South Sudan, "Make Music Day" will reverberate worldwide June 21 in over 700 cities across 120 countries in a free celebration of all kinds of music dating back 35 years. Now for the first time on Wednesday, there will be music up and down and across Worcester - from University Park, Main and Crystal streets, to Bell Hill Park, top of Belmont Hill next to Bell Pond, from First Baptist Church, 111 Park Ave., to ArtsWorcester, 660 Main St., and many other places besides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC