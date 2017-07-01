Several fires reported in Albania due...

Several fires reported in Albania due to hot weather

During the past 24 hours, eleven fires broke out in different districts in Albania, the country's interior ministry informed in a statement Friday. The situation was most serious in the districts of Fier, Berat and Diber, where the fires swallowed 15.5 hectares of bushes and 500 olive trees, the ministry said.

