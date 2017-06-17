On the Ottoman Legacy in Albania

"A Hundred Years of Servitude" was the title of a conference held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, about the legacy of Communism - and a clever play it is on the title of the novel that brought fame and fortune to Gabriel Garca Mrquez, a barefaced Communist apologist. The moving spirit was Daniel Hannan, a member of the European Parliament and a contrarian in the sense that he speaks and writes eloquently in favor of national sovereignty, that bugbear of the European Union.

