MfD: Police check why CEZ gave money to Albanian lobbyist
The Czech police are looking into why the CEZ power utility, in which the state has a majority stake, sent a total of seven million euros to the private account of Kosovo lobbyist Nue Kalaj in 2009, daily Mlada fronta Dnes writes today. Albanian authorities suspect that the money may have been used to bribe Albanian politicians and offices shortly after CEZ gained control of the Albanian power distributor, MfD writes.
