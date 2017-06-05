Leeds United targets Caleb Ekuban bids farewell to Partizani Tirana, unlikely to return to Albania
Italian-born Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has bid farewell to Albanian side Partizani Tirana after ending his loan spell at the club. Chievo have other plans for the striker as he will be sent out on loan to another club to continue with his development.
