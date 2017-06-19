Kosovo Charges Nine With Plotting Ter...

Kosovo Charges Nine With Plotting Terror Attacks In Balkans

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Kosovo charged nine men on June 15 with plotting terror attacks in Kosovo and at a World Cup soccer match between Israel and Albania last year. The men were among 19 detained in a series of arrests in Kosovo and neighboring Albania and Macedonia ahead of the game in November, which was moved for security reasons from the northern Albanian town of Shkodra to a site closer to the Albanian capital, Tirana.

