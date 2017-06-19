French, German elections to revive EU...

French, German elections to revive EU expansion, Albanian PM says

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

France's presidential vote and Germany's coming election will breathe new life into the project of European Union enlargement, Albania's prime minister said on Tuesday, predicting the bloc would start accession talks with Tirana by the end of 2017. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrives to attend the Western Balkans summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 4, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC