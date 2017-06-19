French, German elections to revive EU expansion, Albanian PM says

France's presidential vote and Germany's coming election will breathe new life into the project of European Union enlargement, Albania's prime minister said on Tuesday, predicting the bloc would start accession talks with Tirana by the end of 2017. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrives to attend the Western Balkans summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 4, 2016.

