Former Albanian Dictator's Grandson Faces Jail

Wednesday Jun 21

A grandson of former Albanian dictator Enver Hoxha could face 13 years in prison for taking part in a major cocaine smuggling operation. Prosecutors yesterday said they would seek a 13-year sentence for Ermal Hoxha, 42, as well as long sentences for eight other members of a group accused of bringing 120 kilograms of cocaine into Albania in 2015.

