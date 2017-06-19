EU, US urge Albania to launch judicia...

EU, US urge Albania to launch judicial reform

Tuesday Jun 13

The European Union has urged Albania to implement justice reforms, saying it's "essential" for opening negotiations for its accession to the bloc. Judicial corruption has plagued post-communist Albania, hampering its democratic processes.

