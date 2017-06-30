Edi Rama: Artist-turned-premier keen to lead Albania into Europe

Albania's artist-turned-prime minister Edi Rama, who was heading for a second term on Monday, wants to transform his country from a poor Balkan state into a modern member of the European Union. "Albania is our homeland and Europe is our future," he said in an interview with AFP on the day he first came to power in July 2013, borrowing a phrase from former French president Francois Mitterrand.

