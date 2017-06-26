Albania's governing Socialists far ahead in early vote count
Preliminary results show that Albania's left-wing Socialist Party appeared headed for a new governing mandate in crucial elections in the country's bid to launch membership negotiations with the European Union. The Central Election Commission's preliminary results after counting one-third of the votes Monday morning show the Socialist party of Prime Minister Edi Rama winning almost half the votes compared to 28 per cent of the opposition Democratic party of Lulzim Basha.
