Albanian president awards NGO leader Suver
The president of the Marmara Group Foundation, Dr. Akkan Suver, has been awarded with a special merit medal by Albania for his works on peace and stability in the Balkans. Speaking during the medal ceremony on June 9, Albanian President Bujar Nishani stated that Suver had worked to foster peace, stability and coexistence in the Balkans with the NGO that he leads with modest means.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
