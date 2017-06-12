Albanian president awards NGO leader Suver

The president of the Marmara Group Foundation, Dr. Akkan Suver, has been awarded with a special merit medal by Albania for his works on peace and stability in the Balkans. Speaking during the medal ceremony on June 9, Albanian President Bujar Nishani stated that Suver had worked to foster peace, stability and coexistence in the Balkans with the NGO that he leads with modest means.

