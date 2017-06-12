Albanian president awards NGO leader ...

Albanian president awards NGO leader Suver

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Turkish Daily News

The president of the Marmara Group Foundation, Dr. Akkan Suver, has been awarded with a special merit medal by Albania for his works on peace and stability in the Balkans. Speaking during the medal ceremony on June 9, Albanian President Bujar Nishani stated that Suver had worked to foster peace, stability and coexistence in the Balkans with the NGO that he leads with modest means.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC