Albanian parliament to swear in next president on July 24
TIRANA, Albania - Albania's president has decided that parliament will hold an extraordinary session for the swearing-in ceremony of his successor on July 24. President Bujar Nishani set that date Friday for handing over the post to Ilir Meta, 48, elected in April when the parliament was being boycotted by the opposition. Following an agreement between the opposition and the governing Socialist Party, the parliament also has held two other extraordinary sessions to vote on the deal's issues.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
