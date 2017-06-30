Albanian parliament to swear in next ...

Albanian parliament to swear in next president on July 24

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Washington Post

TIRANA, Albania - Albania's president has decided that parliament will hold an extraordinary session for the swearing-in ceremony of his successor on July 24. President Bujar Nishani set that date Friday for handing over the post to Ilir Meta, 48, elected in April when the parliament was being boycotted by the opposition. Following an agreement between the opposition and the governing Socialist Party, the parliament also has held two other extraordinary sessions to vote on the deal's issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC