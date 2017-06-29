Albania Socialists win polls, can gov...

Albania Socialists win polls, can govern without partner

Tuesday Jun 27

Albania's left-wing Socialist Party has secured a second mandate in a general election, winning a majority of seats in parliament, nearly complete results showed Tuesday. The election is seen as a key benchmark to the country's bid to launch membership negotiations with the European Union.

