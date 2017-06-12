Albania promotes Via Egnatia with Edward Lear's sketches
Edward Lear , the English artist now known mainly for "The Owl and the Pussy-cat" and other literary nonsense, has been selected by Albanian authorities to promote tourism along the ancient Via Egnatia linking East to West. The National Coastline Agency on Thursday opened an exhibition of sketches made by Lear during an 1848 visit to Albania .
