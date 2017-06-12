Albania promotes Via Egnatia with Edward Lear's sketches
CORRECTS THE LEAR QUOTE In this photo provided by Albania's National Coastline Agency shows a sketch drawn from Edward Lear, the English artist known mainly for "The owl and the pussy-cat" and other literary nonsense, put at an exhibition in the Tirana. The National Coastline Agency on Thursday, June 8, 2017 opened an exhibition of Lear's sketches made in 1848 during his first trip to Albania.
