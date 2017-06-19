Albania dictator's grandson on trial ...

Albania dictator's grandson on trial for cocaine trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Star Tribune

An Albanian prosecutor has asked for the grandson of the country's late communist dictator and eight associates to be convicted and jailed for trafficking cocaine to Western Europe. The prosecutor on Tuesday asked the Tirana Serious Crime Court to jail Ermal Hoxha for 13 years and the others, including two Colombians, for between 13 and 15 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,101 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC