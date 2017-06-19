Albania dictator's grandson on trial for cocaine trafficking
An Albanian prosecutor has asked for the grandson of the country's late communist dictator and eight associates to be convicted and jailed for trafficking cocaine to Western Europe. The prosecutor on Tuesday asked the Tirana Serious Crime Court to jail Ermal Hoxha for 13 years and the others, including two Colombians, for between 13 and 15 years.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
