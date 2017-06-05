Return to the Radio Scene in Albania: The Wartime Years
Recent news reports in the international radio world inform us that the small European country of Albania finally closed its remaining medium wave and shortwave stations earlier this year. Thus in Albania, all radio broadcasting stations throughout the country, numbering one hundred or more government and commercial stations, are now concentrated into the standard FM Band 2. However, Radio Tirana shortwave is still on the air, via a new relay with the large American commercial shortwave station WRMI in Okeechobee Florida.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
