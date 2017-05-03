Qatar Charity distributes income gene...

Qatar Charity distributes income generating aids in Albania

Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar Charity in its best endeavours to help orphans, disabled, Islamic preachers , and poor families in Albania distributed 26 income generating material comprising agricultural tools, shops, cattle, apiaries, and a sewing workshop. QC aims to participate in providing a stable source of income and helping in employment creation for people of the beneficiary areas that suffer from poor economic conditions and enforce their people to immigrate to large cities.

Chicago, IL

