Qatar Charity distributes income generating aids in Albania

Qatar Charity in its best endeavours to help orphans, disabled, Islamic preachers , and poor families in Albania distributed 26 income generating material comprising agricultural tools, shops, cattle, apiaries, and a sewing workshop. QC aims to participate in providing a stable source of income and helping in employment creation for people of the beneficiary areas that suffer from poor economic conditions and enforce their people to immigrate to large cities.

