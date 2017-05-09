OSCE observers begin monitoring Alban...

OSCE observers begin monitoring Albania's June 18 vote

Tuesday

TIRANA, Albania - An international security agency has formally launched its election observation mission for Albania's June 18 parliamentary election. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights on Tuesday said it has deployed 26 long-term observers and has requested 300 short-term ones from its 57 member countries except Albania.

Chicago, IL

