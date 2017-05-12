OSCE calls on Albanian opposition to ...

OSCE calls on Albanian opposition to hold peaceful demo

Friday May 12 Read more: The Washington Post

TIRANA, Albania - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has called on the Albanian opposition to refrain from violence in an anti-government protest. Friday's Twitter post from the OSCE's Presence in Albania operation said: "The right to freedom of peaceful assembly is one of the foundations of democracy."

