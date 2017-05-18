Macedonia president backs down, hands...

Macedonia president backs down, hands opposition mandate to form cabinet

Wednesday Read more: EurActiv.com

FYROM President Georgi Ivanov gives the mandate to form a new government to the leader of the coalition, Zoran Zaev . Skopje, 17 May. [Tomislav Georgiev/EPA] Macedonia's president today asked the opposition Social Democratic party to form a government, five months after an election in the troubled Balkan country.

Chicago, IL

