Ilham Aliyev congratulates Albanian President-elect Meta

Monday May 1 Read more: Trend

"I cordially congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Albania," Ilham Aliyev told Ilir Meta in his congratulatory letter. "I hope that we will continue to make joint efforts towards developing friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania," noted the president.

Chicago, IL

