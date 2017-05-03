Ilham Aliyev congratulates Albanian President-elect Meta
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "I cordially congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Albania," Ilham Aliyev told Ilir Meta in his congratulatory letter. "I hope that we will continue to make joint efforts towards developing friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania," noted the president.
