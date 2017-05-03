Hahn: Everything is possible in Maced...

Hahn: Everything is possible in Macedonia

2 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Neighbourhood Commissioner Johannes Hahn told MEPs today that with recent violence in the Macedonian parliament he saw "the impossible", and then added "but obviously everything is possible" in the country. Hahn was addressing a meeting of the European Parliament delegation for Macedonia, convened at the initiative of its chair, Slovenian MEP Alojz Peterle following violent events in the country's legislature when an estimated 100 nationalist protesters supporting the VMRO-DPMNE party of former PM Nikola Gruevski entered parliament.

