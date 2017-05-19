EU hails Albanian political parties' deal
TIRANA, Albania - The European Union is hailing the political agreement in Albania "as a crucial first step" and is urging its political parties and the government to quickly start preparations for the June 25 parliamentary election. In a statement Friday, the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn congratulate the political parties for the agreement.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
