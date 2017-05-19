EU hails Albanian political parties' ...

EU hails Albanian political parties' deal

Friday May 19

TIRANA, Albania - The European Union is hailing the political agreement in Albania "as a crucial first step" and is urging its political parties and the government to quickly start preparations for the June 25 parliamentary election. In a statement Friday, the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn congratulate the political parties for the agreement.

