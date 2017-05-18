'Don't worry, there'll be no Greater ...

'Don't worry, there'll be no Greater Albania' -Vucic

Monday May 15

Prime Minister and President-elect Aleksandar Vucic says that Serbian citizens should not be concerned about Ramush Haradinaj's statements. In addition, he said that Haradinaj's statements - like the latest urging Washington to "solve things between Belgrade and Pristina if Brussels can't do it" - are all "part of a concerted policy whose protege is Haradinaj."

