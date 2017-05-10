Ancient Ceramics Hamper Major Gas Pipeline in Albania
The discovery of an ancient settlement in Albania spanning more than a millennium has put the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline on hold. The site was found during work to clear the route for the pipeline in the village of Turan, near Korca in southeastern Albania, TAP, the company building the pipeline, announced Wednesday.
