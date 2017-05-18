Albania's Parties End Three-Month Sta...

Albania's Parties End Three-Month Standoff With Agreement on Reforms

Thursday May 18

A three-month standoff that had blocked progress on reforms to Albania's government ended on Thursday, as the ruling parties and the opposition reached agreement on how to resolve their conflict. The agreement could also revive Albania's stalled effort to joining the European Union.

