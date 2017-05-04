Albanian leaders fail to back comprom...

Albanian leaders fail to back compromise for June 18 vote

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Washington Post

TIRANA, Albania - Albania's political leaders on Thursday failed for the second time to reach a compromise as the opposition has boycotted the parliament and the June 18 parliamentary election. Following intensive meetings with Western diplomats, Prime Minister Edi Rama, leader of the Socialist Party, and Lulzim Basha of the main opposition Democratic Party met again Thursday night.

