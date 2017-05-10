Albanian journalist who called EU diplomat 'terrorist' freed

An Albanian court on Wednesday released a journalist who had been accused of making calls for violence against a European Union diplomat, after prosecutors decided he had committed no crime. Police had arrested Kastriot Myftaraj, 51, who is also a lawyer politically affiliated with the center-right opposition, the previous day after he wrote on Facebook that Romana Vlahutin, EU ambassador to Tirana, was a "terrorist."

