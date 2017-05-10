Albanian journalist who called EU dip...

Albanian journalist who called EU diplomat 'terrorist' freed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NewsOK.com

An Albanian court on Wednesday released a journalist who had been accused of making calls for violence against a European Union diplomat, after prosecutors decided he had committed no crime. Police had arrested Kastriot Myftaraj, 51, who is also a lawyer politically affiliated with the center-right opposition, the previous day after he wrote on Facebook that Romana Vlahutin, EU ambassador to Tirana, was a "terrorist."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... (Nov '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,960,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC