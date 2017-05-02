Albania president calls for dialogue ...

Albania president calls for dialogue to end political crisis

Tuesday Read more: The Washington Post

TIRANA, Albania - Albania's president has called on political party leaders to negotiate a compromise to end the opposition's boycott of parliament and the parliamentary election scheduled for June. President Bujar Nishani called on Prime Minister Edi Rama of the governing Socialist Party and Lulzim Basha of the main opposition Democratic Party on Tuesday to resolve the political crisis.

