Albania premier warns opposition not to disrupt local polls

Monday May 8

" Albania's prime minister said Friday that the ruling Socialist Party had withdrawn its candidate from the mayoral voting in a western town, apparently fearing a confrontation with opposition supporters who are planning a national protest there on the same day. The main opposition Democratic Party has threatened "civil disobedience," starting with the mayoral election Sunday in Kavaja, about 50 kilometers west of the capital, Tirana.

Chicago, IL

