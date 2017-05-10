Albania pipeline worked halted at ancient site
Tirana, Albania a Work on building a massive gas pipeline through southeastern Europe has been suspended after the discovery of an ancient settlement in eastern Albania, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline company said Wednesday. The contractor says a "wealth of ceramics" was found in the village of Turan in eastern Albania.
