Albania cancels local vote, fearing political confrontation

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reunited in St. Louis with his mentor and the man who stood beside him through a difficult confirmation hearing, telling former Sen. John Danforth he owes him his career. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reunited in St. Louis with his mentor and the man who stood beside him through a difficult confirmation hearing, telling former Sen. John Danforth he owes him his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.