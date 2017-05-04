Albania cancels local vote, fearing political confrontation
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reunited in St. Louis with his mentor and the man who stood beside him through a difficult confirmation hearing, telling former Sen. John Danforth he owes him his career. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reunited in St. Louis with his mentor and the man who stood beside him through a difficult confirmation hearing, telling former Sen. John Danforth he owes him his career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC