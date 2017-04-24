With help from US, transformative cha...

With help from US, transformative change in Iran is within reach

11 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

John McCain With help from US, transformative change in Iran is within reach The Hill's 12:30 Report Bipartisan friendship is a civil solution to political dysfunction MORE met with Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran and addressed members of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran in a rally in Tirana, Albania. Senator McCain's visit represents a turning point in the plight of the Iranian dissidents now in Albania, but more importantly, marks a significant milestone in their struggle to bring about democratic change in Iran.

