Sun, Sea, and Bunkers Fuel Albanian T...

Sun, Sea, and Bunkers Fuel Albanian Tourism Growth

16 hrs ago

The Albanian tourism industry earned a record-breaking 1.5 billion euros in 2016 and is looking to clear obstacles in the way of further growth. Priorities for the industry include a reliable hotel rating system and attracting more foreign investment, a source in the Ministry of Economy and Tourism told Balkan Insight .

Chicago, IL

