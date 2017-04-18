Sen. John McCain meets with Iranian d...

Sen. John McCain meets with Iranian dissidents relocated to Albania

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Washington Examiner

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., met with a group representing Iranian dissidents in Tirana, Albania on Friday. Speaking to members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran at their headquarters in Tirana, McCain spoke about his opposition to the Iranian regime.

